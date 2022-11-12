Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday

The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills.

Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.

The tickets can be used through Dec. 31, 2022 and during normal daytime Zoo hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-registering was encouraged, but walk-up participants are welcome to participate in the E-Recycling Event.

Items that may be recycled are TV's and monitors, printers, desktop and laptop computers, cell phones, tablets, holiday lights, cords and other wires, DVD and VHS players, batteries and radios. The Zoo asks that participants cover all batteries of unknown chemical composition, lithium, button cell, sealed lead-acid and any batteries greater than 9 volts.

It is recommended to remove personal information from all electronic devices before recycling them.

All hard drives will be destroyed according to standards set by the U.S. Department of Defense, said the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS). A certificate of destruction can be emailed upon request.

Electronics can be brought to the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Detroit Zoo's 10 Mile Road Large Surface Lot (8450 W. 10 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, Mich.). Questions about recyclable items can be emailed to sustainability@DZS.org.

