Eastern Market Holiday Markets return soon to get you ready for the season

Seven Holiday Markets at Detroit's Eastern Market are scheduled to make sure you're ready for the season.

The first market is Nov. 20.

Most markets will be on Sundays except for the Thanksgiving food shopping event Nov. 22 and the last minute gift and food market on Christmas Eve.

Sunday markets will include Michigan-made gits such as clothing, art, jewelry, beauty products, and more.

The markets are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Christmas Eve market is 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

'Tis the season – More holiday events:

In addition to the markets, Christmas tree vendors will be at the parking lot outside of Shed 5 seven days a week, beginning around Thanksgiving.