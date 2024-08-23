Redford man charged with embezzling from his grandfather in charges from AG Nessel

A 33-year-old Redford man was arraigned on charges of embezzling money from his grandfather on Thursday.

Darius Nance is facing one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult - $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, announced Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nance faces a potential penalty of up to five years’ incarceration and/or a fine of $10,000 or three times the value of the money or property involved, whichever is greater.

Investigators say Nance’s grandfather was admitted into the SKLD Bloomfield Hills nursing facility in October 2022, and he had been appointed his grandfather’s guardian by the Oakland County Probate Court on February 22, 2023.

It is alleged that Nance failed to make any payments to the facility for his grandfather’s care after assuming guardianship, and that he wrote numerous checks from his grandfather’s account after his admission to the facility. The checks were not for his grandfather’s needs but his own personal business dealings.

"Court-appointed guardians are entrusted with the vital responsibility of protecting our most vulnerable citizens," Nessel said. "My office will continue to hold accountable those who use guardianships to unlawfully enrich themselves."

Nance is next due in the 48th District Court on September 3 for a probable cause conference. The preliminary exam is set for September 9.

