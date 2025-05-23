Redford man charged with shooting outside Ferndale's Orchid Theatre

article

A Redford Township man has been charged in a shooting that took place outside the Orchid Theatre in Ferndale last month.

Coreyontai DeShawn Rmon Hammonds, 29, was charged with assault with intent to murder and weapons charges for the April 13 shooting that left a victim wounded in the groin. The 29-year-old shooting victim has since been treated and released.

The backstory:

Police say that Hammonds was identified as the gunman after investigators used Flock Safety cameras, while determining it was a targeted incident with individuals who knew each other.

On May 23, 2025, Ferndale Police took the suspect into custody without incident with the assistance of the FBI's Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force.

After arraignment Hammonds was given a $500,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

At 12:30 a.m. on April 13, Ferndale police officers on foot patrol in the downtown area responded to multiple gunshots fired in the Woodward alley between Nine Mile and West Troy Street.

The 29-year-old male victim from Warren was found near the rear entrance of the Orchid Theatre at 141 W. Nine Mile Road.

Officers administered lifesaving first aid until Ferndale Fire and Rescue arrived.

Police determined that the victim was in the patio area of the Orchid Theatre just prior to the shooting. A vehicle approached the patio, and the victim walked toward the suspect's vehicle.

Investigators say an exchange took place between the victim and the occupant of the vehicle, during which the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victim.