Redford police add drug collection kiosk inside station lobby

The Redford Police Department installed a Drug Disposal Kiosk in the lobby of the station available 24 hours a day.

The backstory:

The kiosk will be available for residents to safely throw away their unwanted prescription and over the counter pills. Pills, ointments, vitamins and patches as well as pet medication can be safely thrown away.

Medications can be disposed of still in their containers or in blister packs can be dropped into the lock box after removing any personal information on them.

Items that will not be accepted are needles, liquids or inhalers.

"Once the box inside the kiosk is full, the medications will be shipped out for destruction in full compliance with DEA standards," said a release from Redford PD.

Earlier this year the police department partnered with Hope Not Handcuffs for assisting those needing help with narcotic rehabilitation and education.

