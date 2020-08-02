Redford Township parents charged in non-fatal shooting of 5-year-old child

Wayne County Porsecutor Kym Worthy has charged 27-year-old Jonclaud Norwood and 27-year-old Melissa Ann Kiser in connection with the non-fatal shooting of their five-year-old daughter by their four-year-old son.

On July 6th in the 26500 block of Plymouth Road in Redford Township, police officers responded to a call about a child shot in the head. When officers arrived they found the five-year-old girl injured. She was sent to a local hospital for her injuries once medics arrived.

It's alleged that the four-year-old brother found the unsecured handgun, which belonged to a relative of the parents and shot his sister in the head.

Both Jonclaude and Melissa have each been charged with two counts of Child Abuse 2nd degree.

"All of these cases are tragic. Young, precious lives are being forever altered and even lost, and we can absolutely prevent this. If you choose to have guns in your homes, please make sure that children and teens do not have easy access. It is that simple," Prosecutor Worthy said.

Norwood and Kiser will be arraigned on Monday August 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the 17th District Court.