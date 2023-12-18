'Reduce your speeds': Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-94 in Southwest Michigan

article

Multiple crashes on Monday closed eastbound I-94 in Southwest Michigan.

Just after 12:10 p.m., Michigan State Police advised drivers to avoid the freeway near the Mattawan exit in Van Buren County while they handle numerous crashes.

Pictures from the crash scenes showed at least two semi-trucks and an SUV involved. Police said there were injuries, though the victims' conditions were not provided.

The road was snow-covered at the time of the crashes, and up to 8 inches could fall Monday in Southwest Michigan.

"Reduce your speeds for the hazardous conditions," police said.