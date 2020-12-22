Reduced gas prices, free gas offered at Royal Oak Marathon

Just in time for Christmas, you can get deep discounts on your fill up and free gas at a Marathon station in Royal Oak.

Community Choice Credit Union announced it's partnered with the Marathon station at 12 Mile and Crooks in Royal Oak to cover $0.50 per gallon off for every customer between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The discounts are good until the credit union spends $1,500. That's good for 3,000 gallons of gas.

Not only that, the credit union has $450 in free gas cards to hand out at random.

The credit union said the giveaway ends when they run out of funds or 7 p.m., whichever comes first.