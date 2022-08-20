Registered sex offender sentenced after trying to entice girl to send nudes, possessed child porn

A registered sex offender was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he attempted to get nude photos of a 13-year-old girl. The man also possessed thousands of images of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.

Glen William Vellner, 47, of Mount Clemens, Michigan, was charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, receipt of child pornography, and penalties for registered sex offenders.

As part of his prior guilty plea, Vellner had admitted that on January 8, 2021, he requested that an individual that he believed to be a 13-year-old girl send him a picture of her genitals during a chat on Google Hangouts.

He also admitted that he received child pornography over the internet between June 5, 2016, and August 1, 2019, according to federal prosecutors. Vellner committed these offenses while already being a registered sex offender for prior criminal convictions directed at children.

In 2001, Vellner was convicted of two counts of criminal sexual conduct against a 13-year-old girl. After only serving probation for these offenses, Vellner was convicted of ten counts of child sexually abusive activity in 2006, according to federal prosecutors. After being released from prison in 2015 based on his 2006 convictions, Vellner went on to commit the crimes in this case while being a registered sex offender.

When federal agents searched Vellner’s house in this case, they located a notebook containing passwords to various accounts. Vellner frequently used the phrase "ILuv2RapeLiLgirls" as a password to his accounts.

In total, Vellner possessed 4,317 images and 320 videos of child pornography. Of those, 1,319 images and ten videos contained images of infants or toddlers, and 179 images and three videos contained sadistic or machoistic conduct or violence.



