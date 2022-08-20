Detroit police investigating a double shooting, one person fatally shot

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the block of Grove, near Lahser & W. McNichols Rd.

According to police, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired. On arrival, officers found two males shot multiple times.

One of the victims died at the scene, and the other victim was taken to the hospital, police said. He is currently listed in critical condition.

The circumstances are still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK UP.