Rehab Highland Park collecting donations to help fix single father's leaking roof

Eban Morales has a tarp on his roof to try to keep the water out.

The roof on the single father's Highland Park home is in bad shape, but he is on a fixed income that he has to stretch for both himself and his teen son, so he can't afford to fix it.

"The city is struggling, people are struggling," he said. "The house across the street, their porch is falling in. Down the street there's several houses that need roofs. My problem is not just my problem, it's the entire city's problem. There's lots of people like me that just don't have it."

Morales, who is on the Ethics Committee and is a precinct delegate, reached out ro Rehab Highland Park. The nonprofit was founded by Maurice Turner and his husband Blake after the couple purchased and rehabbed a home in the city. They have also appeared on HGTV's "Rehab Addict Rescue."

"Rehab Highland Park is a 501C-3 nonprofit action agency really," Turner said. "And doing the work to help clean up our city, revitalize our neighborhoods, and provide assistance to those who really need it."

The organization has teamed up with hundreds of volunteers to clean up properties, but Morales' roof is the biggest project yet. As Morales faces fines from the city for having a tarp on his roof, Rehab Highland Park is working to raise $20,000 to replace it.

"These are real people with real problems, and we want to provide real solutions," Turner said. "This is really about the people."

Rehab Highland Park is seeking donations and material for the project. If contractors can help, they can also volunteer to assist with projects. Donate to the roof project on Facebook or GoFundMe.

Turned, who plans to run for mayor of Highland Park, also said that volunteers are needed for a Parker Village neighborhood cleanup Saturday. Find out more here.