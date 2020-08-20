Remains of second missing boater recovered in Lake Erie

The body of a second man missing from a weekend boating trip on the Detroit River has been recovered.

Identified as Stephen Rooney, 66, a priest from Trenton, authorities had been looking for the man since he went missing Sunday night when a boat carrying 14 people capsized.

The discovery was made near Stony Point in Frenchtown Charter Township, which is near Monroe, south of Detroit. The remains were discovered by a township fire department marine unit around 8:55 in the morning.

Along with Rooney, Robert Chiles, 52, of a businessman from Grosse Ile also went missing and was presumed dead after neither were rescued after the initial incident.

Officials from Grosse Ile confirmed the news.

The drownings occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when several children and adults riding on a 39-foot boat fell into the water after the vessel capsized.

Following Rooney's presumed death, the Archdiocese of Detroit issued a statement saying:

"It is with great sadness that we share that Father Stephen Rooney, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Trenton is missing along with longtime parishioner Robert Chiles after a boat capsized yesterday evening in the Detroit River, off Stony Island. We are grateful to God for the Good Samaritan who rescued several others from the water. Let us unite in prayer for the missing, for the rescued, and for first responders searching the waters today."