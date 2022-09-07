Renderings of new Motown Museum expansion in Detroit revealed

article

Renderings for the third and final phase of the Motown Museum's expansion were released Wednesday, revealing a sleek gold exterior that will serve as a backdrop to the historic museum studio.

The new release of renderings marks the groundbreaking of the Motown Museum's expansion that once complete will include interactive exhibits, more retail options, and the Ford Motor Company Theater.

The project, a $55 million revamping of the Hitsville USA, represents a new investment in a historic piece of Detroit, as well as the surrounding community.

"This new space will create jobs in our local community and drive additional tourism to Detroit and the State of Michigan as Motown fans from around the globe can interact with the Motown story through one-of-a-kind interactive experiences," said Robin Terry, Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO. "The expansion will allow us to share the often untold stories of those who helped build the Motown legacy and create memorable opportunities for fans to interact with their favorite artists in new ways."

Renderings of new Motown Expansion. Courtesy of Motown Museum.

The original studio that featured famous artists like The Temptations, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson and The Supremes remains in the same place it was founded in. The new building backdrop is the result of years of planning and a massive fundraising drive.

The building's design was led by a North Carolina firm that looked to create a structure that could "tell an even more compelling story that the expanded museum will share with the world," said the firm's Chair.

READ MORE: Here is what the outdoor plaza at the Motown Museum will look like

"The gold exterior of the expansion is a celebration of the many Motown accomplishments," said Zena Howard, who works at Perkins&Will. "It provides an elegant backdrop to Hitsville USA, complementing a story of Motown’s humble beginnings and its world shaping impact. This design is a way of telling the Motown story through architecture."

Renderings of new Motown Expansion. Courtesy of Motown Museum.

Phase one was recently completed and included Hitsville NEXT, a slate of community-focused events, programs, and the building of professional recording pods.

Phase two, named Rocket Plaza, will be the welcome area for visitors to the museum.