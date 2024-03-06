'Renew Detroit' completes 500th roof replacement for free

A program aimed at rebuilding a better Detroit just completed fixing its 500th roof for free – helping residents who are in need of repairs.

"I would have never thought I'd be able to get a (new) roof," said Gwendolyn Forehand, who has lived in her Detroit home since 1981. "The wind gets high and some of the shingles was blowing off, you know, it's hard owning a house."

It is especially hard when it's an old home and you're a senior citizen on a fixed income – but that's exactly who the Renew Detroit Home Repair Program is designed for.

"I had a couple of leaks, and they're correcting that," Forehand said. "(I'm) very glad."

Renew Detroit is funded with federal grant money through the American Rescue Plan Act.

"This is possible today because President Biden and the American Rescue Plan got the city of Detroit $827 million," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The city council allocated $30 million of that to the Renew Detroit program.

"We have some of the oldest housing stock in the country," said Mary Sheffield, president of the Detroit City Council. "So when we're talking about seniors who are disabled, or on fixed incomes trying to make major repairs in their homes – they need assistance."

The funding for the program should allow for 2,000 seniors in Detroit to get new windows or a new roof.

The individuals who will receive the service have already been selected. At Barbara I'ron's house, crews last week achieved the milestone of completing their 500th roof replacement.

"Thank god for the work, the men working, the people coming and going – thank god for whoever chose me to be one in the midst," I'ron said.

Crews from Hansons, a home repair company, have made significant contributions to the progress of the project. However, with 1500 tasks still remaining, the city is in search of additional contractors to assist in completing the job.

"This is a call-out to people who are licensed or certified to do home repairs: Sign up with the city, become a vendor to complete this work. Your senior citizens need you," said Mary Waters with the Detroit City Council.