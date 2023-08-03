Renovated duplexes breathing new life into Detroit's Osborn neighborhood

A Detroit neighborhood is hoping to see its livelihood uplifted thanks to a new project that seeks to renovate vacant buildings into something livable and affordable.

Ahead of the unveiling was a prayer that kicked off a moment that was years in the making.

"Let us bow our heads. Dear gracious Creator, we are so thankful today," said Bishop Daryl Harris. "I thank you for not only being a resident for this community at one point and time in my life, but to also be given the power and authority by you to be a part of something so awesome as the restoration of this neighborhood."

Harris said that everyone should be interested in what's happening at the Osborn Neighborhood, located at McNichols Road near Gratiot.

"If this community has been labeled as ‘that bad,’ and the things that they’ve gone through - if you don’t contain it and change this neighborhood around, it will be to a neighborhood near you," he said.

Members of the Osborn Neighborhood Alliance hope to count themselves among residents of a community that saw their local streets turned around.

That includes Ron Norwood, who hopes to become a future homeowner in one of the soon-to-be renovated duplexes.

It feels like it’s a homecoming ceremony for me. I grew up in this community," he said. "From what I’ve learned is if you invest in the people, and the community that you love - I like to be a living testament of what you can do with that."

The director of the Department of Housing, Revitalization and Development in Detroit was also at the unveiling where she held it up as what neighborhoods can do to build upon improvement.

"This project is unique though and it also helps create generational wealth for the households that will someday own this," said Julie Schneider.

The renovated units will include rental space and duplexes that can be purchased at or below 80% of the Area Median Income. Renters can move in at or below 60% of the median income level.