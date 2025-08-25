Report from Hamtramck sheds light on alleged misconduct at City Hall

article

The Brief A bombshell report from Hamtramck brought new light to misconduct investigations at City Hall. The 59-page document shared with FOX 2 laid out claims centered around suspended Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri The investigation concluded that there is enough evidence to discipline all three men, up to and including termination.



A report out of Hamtramck detailing allegations of misconduct by city officials spanning six years found that multiple officials engaged in actions that the report's authors deemed as grounds for termination.

Big picture view:

The 59-page document, compiled by Miller Johnson Attorneys, an outside law firm hired by the city and shared with FOX 2, detailed alarming claims centered around suspended Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri, Officer David Adamczyk, and City Manager Max Garbarino.

The investigation, which is expected to be publicly discussed at Tuesday's city council meeting, found that Altaheri allegedly destroyed evidence by wiping his city phone, drove his city vehicle while intoxicated, misused his police lights to run red lights, and at one point even handed a loaded gun to a civilian volunteer, allegedly instructing the volunteer to point it at someone’s head.

Still from a video allegedly showing Chief Altaheri driving recklessly. (Source: Miller Johnson Attorneys)

Dig deeper:

Investigators further alleged that Officer David Adamczyk tried to rig a sergeant’s exam, abused overtime hours, lied about secretly recording colleagues, and joined Chief Altaheri in an "improper stolen car recovery."

Additionally, the report claimed City Manager Max Garbarino showed poor judgment in pushing to re-hire Officer Adamczyk and allegedly attended a council meeting armed with a concealed weapon after being suspended.

The investigation concluded that there is enough evidence to discipline all three men, up to and including termination.

What's next:

The report is expected to be discussed fully at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.