Report: Lions to hire ex-Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing

The Lions have tapped its new offensive coordinator, turning to the Cardinals organization for the hire, according to reports.

Drew Petzing, who coached as the OC in Arizona, is expected to be hired, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Petzing's Cardinals finished 19th in total offense but tight end Trey McBride set the NFL single-season record for receptions by a tight end in 2025 with 126 catches.

Arizona placed seventh in passing as Jacob Brissett had a resurgence along with young receiver Michael Wilson.

The Cardinals finished near the bottom in rushing due to a string of injuries to its top two running backs including James Conner and Trey Benson.

Arizona fired head coach Jonathan Gannon and his staff after the team went 3-14.

The Lions brought in other candidates including former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, before choosing Petzing for the coaching vacanacy.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.