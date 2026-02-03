Report: Pistons trade Jaden Ivey in three-team deal

article

The Pistons are moving guard Jaden Ivey in a three-team trade involving Chicago and Minnesota just two days before the trade deadline.

Ivey heads to the Bulls with Detroit receiving Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric in exchange, reported ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania.

The Pistons also get a 2026 first-round protected swap from Minnesota while as a part of the deal, Mike Conley Jr. also goes to the Bulls.

Charania hinted that the Timberwolves moves are to clear salary cap room for a possible blockbuster deal by the deadline.

"Bulls and Pistons have desires met here in a young and veteran guards to Chicago and a sharpshooter goes to Detroit," Charania posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Minnesota creates significant tax savings and roster space as they pursue a Milwaukee star this week."

Huerter, 27, is averaging 10.9 points and is shooting 31 percent from three-point range.

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 31: Kevin Huerter #13 of Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on January 31, 2026 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Saric, meanwhile, is a 6 foot, 10 inch little-used forward.

Ivey will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season. The 23-year-old was a first round pick in 2022 when he was drafted fifth overall out of Purdue.