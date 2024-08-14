Reports: Former Wolverine JJ McCarthy may miss Vikings rookie season with knee injury

article

Former Michigan Wolverine J.J. McCarthy's rookie season might be over before it could really begin.

The first-round Vikings quarterback could miss this year due to a torn meniscus in his right knee according to published reports. McCarthy will have surgery on it, resulting in the No. 10 pick of the draft to be sidelined.

McCarthy reported soreness in his right knee and was held out of practice on Monday night to undergo further examination.

McCarthy injured his right knee during Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders but had not mentioned any pain or soreness to medical officials from the team until Monday.

ESPN is reporting that he is expected to miss the year, the AP said the Vikings have not yet determined a date for the procedure or learned how long the 21-year-old will need to recover,

In his preseason debut, he passed for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 11-for-17 passing in his debut.

ESPN's Adam Shefter reported team officials "strongly believe he will come back better and have a long, successful NFL career."

McCarthy led Michigan to a national title last season, earning AP All-Big 10 honors.

He threw for 2,991 pass yards, ranking fourth in a single season at Michigan, and 22 touchdowns for the second straight season. He threw four interceptions, none in his last four games.

He has a 27-1 record as a starter over two years, winning 96.4% of his games for the best mark by a quarterback with at least 20 starts since Toledo’s Chuck Ealey closed his career 35-0 in 1971.

Source: The Associated Press and ESPN.com contributed to this report



