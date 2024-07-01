Reports: Pistons to sign forward Tobias Harris for 2 years, $52 million deal

article

Former Pistons forward Tobias Harris appears headed back to Detroit.

The free agent has agreed to a 2-year, $52 million deal with the Pistons according to multiple reports on Monday.

Harris, 31, leaves the Philadelphia 76ers after six seasons in coming back to the Pistons where he played from 2015 to 2017.

For his career, Harris has averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

In his three seasons in Detroit, Harris averaged 16.6, 16.1 and 18.1 points over that time.

The Pistons had a league worst 14-68 record last season, and the franchise has not won more than 23 games in a season since 2018-19.

The team's off-season has been busy with the firing of coach Monty Williams after only one year and the dismissal of General Manager Troy Weaver.

After hiring Trajan Langdon as the president of basketball operations, the Pistons reportedly will be hiring J. B. Bickerstaff as the new head coach.

The team also reportedly plans to sign star guard Cade Cunningham to a five-year, $226 million extension soon, while entering into free agency with $50 million in salary cap space.

Langdon's roster facelift began by declining a $19 million option for Evan Fournier, extending a qualifying offer to Simone Fontecchio and acquiring Tim Hardaway Jr. from Dallas in a trade.

He drafted swingman Ron Holland of the G League Ignite with the fifth pick overall.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Tobias Harris R of Philadelphia 76ers blocks Javon Freeman-Liberty of Toronto Raptors during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season game between Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers in Toronto, Canada, on March 31, 2024. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Ge Expand



