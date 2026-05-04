Reports: Tigers ace Tarik Skubal to undergo left elbow surgery

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The two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner for the Tigers will be sidelined indefinitely.

Tarik Skubal is due to undergo left elbow surgery to remove loose bodies in the elbow, according to Manager A.J. Hinch in published reports.

Loose bodies are very small cartilage fragments that cause pain, stiffness or locking.

According to Hinch, Skubal has a flare-up Sunday night.

Skubal was scratched from his scheduled start against the Red Sox on Monday night. He will now go on the injured list.

According to MLB.com:

"Skubal felt another episode again later Sunday, manager A.J. Hinch said. After talking it over with doctors and staff, Skubal underwent tests that revealed the loose bodies. He will consult with doctors and set up the procedure. No timetable for his return was immediately available."

According to a report from ESPN, the recovery time is from two to three months.