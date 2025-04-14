Republican Mike Rogers announces another US Senate run

article

The Brief Mike Rogers is running for U.S. Senate again. He lost to Elissa Slotkin last time he ran for a seat in the Senate. On the Democratic side, Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow is also running for Gary Peters' seat.



Rogers has previously served as a U.S. representative and was the chair of the House Intelligence Committee in Congress. He ran for Debbie Stabenow's Senate seat last year, but lost to Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

According to a press release from Rogers' campaign, his plans include refocusing "schools on education, invest in skilled trades, and strengthen national security by countering cybersecurity threats from countries like Russia, China, and Iran."

After Peters announced in January that he would not seek re-election, Rogers was one of the people expected to seek the seat in the 2026 election.

Other candidates :

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently said he was no longer exploring a bid for the Senate seat, as did Democratic U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, a Democrat, announced he is running for governor, so he won't be seeking the seat, either.

On the Democratic side, Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow is running.