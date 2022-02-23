Republicans push for state income tax cut, but Whitmer not revealing her response - yet

The debate over rolling back the state income tax took an interesting twist today thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who waded into the issue but did not take a stance.

The GOP senate, over strong Democratic opposition, voted to roll back the state income tax to 3.9 percent. That was not in the governor's tax cut package. She said the GOP plan was "unsustainable."

Politicians choose their words very carefully so note that she did not say she was either for or against it. At a bill signing ceremony, the governor was asked to clarify her stance.

Tim Skubick: "Is an income tax rollback on the table? Are you willing to negotiate that to a point where you could accept it?"

Whitmer: "I introduced a budget a couple of week ago, and I know you know that, and it is built around having tax fairness for our senior citizens."

Instead of answering the direct question there, the governor talked about her other tax cut proposals.

She was asked again and she dodged again. But on the third try.

Skubick: "Can you answer the question, are you willing to negotiate an income tax rollback?"

Whitmer: "You and I have had very similar conversations over the years, and I'm not going to negotiate with you. I'm going to negotiate with the legislature when they are ready to do that. Of course, we've got to get a budget done."

The governor also discussed expanding her public employee pension tax relief plan to include the GOP's plan to include all retirees.

"I'm always willing to negotiate," she said.

And that budget give-and-take is now underway. You'll get some tax relief, but how much and when? That is yet to be decided on.