Rescue team searches for missing swimmer who disappeared in Lake Erie near Sterling State Park

A swimmer is missing after going into Lake Erie on Sunday evening.

Authorities said the swimmer went into the lake off a boat about 3/4 mile from shore straight out from Sterling State Park in Monroe at 6:44 p.m.

When he did not resurface, 911 was called and the Frenchtown Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, and Monroe County Sheriff's Office Marine Division & Dive Team started helped look for the swimmer, but the search was suspended due to severe weather.

The dive team resumed looking for the 59-year-old swimmer from Dearborn Heights on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-243-7070.