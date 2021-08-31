Body of missing swimmer recovered from Lake Erie near Sterling State Park

The body of a swimmer who was missing since Sunday was recovered from Lake Erie on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said Ghaleb Assaf, 59, of Dearborn Heights, was swimming near a boat about 3/4 mile from shore straight out from Sterling State Park in Monroe on Sunday afternoon. He went underwater and didn't resurface.

Search efforts had to be suspended that night due to severe weather and resumed Monday. Assaf's body was found around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near the park.