Resident finds baby on porch on Detroit's west side
(FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a baby was discovered on a porch at a home on the city's west side on Thanksgiving Day.
The discovery was made in the 15300 block of Cruse, near Fenkell around 9:55 p.m. on Thursday night.
Police said a person living at a home on the street found the baby before it was taken to a local hospital.
It's currently in stable condition.
Detroit police's Child Abuse Unit is now investigating the case.
