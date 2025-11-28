Resident finds baby on porch on Detroit's west side

article

The Brief Detroit police are investigating after a baby was found on a porch of a home on the city's west side. The owner of the home made the discovery late Thursday night before the baby was taken to the hospital. It's currently in stable condition.



Detroit police are investigating after a baby was discovered on a porch at a home on the city's west side on Thanksgiving Day.

The discovery was made in the 15300 block of Cruse, near Fenkell around 9:55 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police said a person living at a home on the street found the baby before it was taken to a local hospital.

It's currently in stable condition.

Detroit police's Child Abuse Unit is now investigating the case.