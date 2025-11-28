Expand / Collapse search

Resident finds baby on porch on Detroit's west side

Jack Nissen
Published  November 28, 2025 12:41pm EST
The Brief

(FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a baby was discovered on a porch at a home on the city's west side on Thanksgiving Day.

The discovery was made in the 15300 block of Cruse, near Fenkell around 9:55 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police said a person living at a home on the street found the baby before it was taken to a local hospital.

It's currently in stable condition.

Detroit police's Child Abuse Unit is now investigating the case.

The Source: Details from Detroit police were cited for this story. 

