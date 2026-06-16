Residents in Pontiac fight back against Flock cameras in the area

The Brief Residents in Pontiac pushed back against Flock cameras and data centers in the county Tuesday night. Opposition to the continued use of cameras and security tech took the lion’s share of the meeting.



Pontiac city officials are getting an earful from residents Tuesday night who want them to drop the use of Flock Safety technology to fight crime and gun violence.

They say it amounts to too much surveillance.

Big picture view:

There were three main points of contention for the general public attending Tuesday night's Pontiac City Council meeting. Detention centers, data centers and Flock safety cameras.

Opposition to the continued use of cameras and security tech took the lion’s share of the meeting. Specifically, it’s Flock’s Raven gunshot detection system that’s under the microscope. It uses microphones mounted in public areas to triangulate the sound and origin of gunshots…like ShotSpotter.

Many law enforcement agencies say it’s simply another tool in the public safety toolbox, but opponents say it amounts to over policing of minority communities.

Dig deeper:

Other Flock technology remains prominent for many area law enforcement agencies, including automated license plate readers to help police track down suspects.

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