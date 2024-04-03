Weeks after voting to shorten the coyote hunting season in Michigan, the Natural Resources Commission has been sued by two groups arguing the decision was not grounded in science.

The Michigan United Conservation Clubs and Michigan Trappers and Predator Callers sued the commission in two separate courts, appealing a 4-2 decision to restrict coyote hunting from April 16 to July 14.

The MUCC opposed the issue during the commission's meeting in March when it approved shortening the coyote hunting season from year-round to nine months. Its chief executive officer said the commission didn't hear or cite "any scientific literature or rationale justifying the closure."

"Meanwhile, there were hours of public testimony on the practical benefits of coyote hunting during spring, while being reinforced with cited literature," Amy Trotter said in a statement on MUCC's website.

The MUCC filed its notice in Ingham County Circuit Court while the MTPCA filed a lawsuit in Mackinac County.

"MUCC was founded on the belief that game management decisions should be grounded in science and insulated from political and social pressures. This is a foundational issue for our organization, and we were obligated to act on behalf of Michigan’s conservationists," President Rob Miller said.

When the NRC voted to shorten the season, they did so with a recommendation from the Department of Natural Resources. The state had concerns over the social perception of hunting during coyotes' whelping season and "future loss of management tools" when it suggested reducing when coyotes can be harvested.

Year-round hunting of coyotes was first implemented in 2016. Since there, there's been no shift in the number of coyotes that have been harvested per hunter or per year.