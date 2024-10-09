The resurgence of Michigan Central: Detroit welcomes new wave of tech startups

Michigan Central Station returned to its former glory this summer when the public was invited to experience the refurbished train station whose space was given a major upgrade.

Those upgrades weren't just decorative, however. And for some, the growth inside has been rather astounding.

Much of it was on display this week when the train station opened for business. Directly across from the old station is New Lab, where more than a hundred start-ups have found a home in Detroit.

While Michigan Central represents Ford's foray to help revitalize the city while expanding office space, New Lab has become a main attraction for innovation and collaboration. That includes hosting Michigan Tech Week, where thousands of entrepreneurs from around the country got a peek inside.

According to Michigan Central Station's Chief Operations Officer, the challenge was building an innovation hub that people would want to work in at a time when many white collar workers were hunkering down at home during the pandemic.

"How do we create a place that actually invited people in," said COO Carolina Pluszccynski.

Currently, 119 start-up businesses operate out of New Lab, taking advantage of all the benefits that come with a new-age facility, currently housed in the old book depository.

"What infrastructure do we put in place that makes it exciting for these startups to come here and actually test in the real world and the shops where they can create their prototypes, so we provide all of those pieces that actually inspire start-ups and founders to come work here," said Pluszccynski.

The idea is when things go right for one idea, the benefits will send ripples into other sectors of the local economy and beyond.

"You start seeing these collisions happen, where they start working together and come up with a better product," said Pluszccynski.

Some are starting to take notice. At the Michigan Founders Fund, which helps entrepreneurs thrive, they just finished a productive week during the technology-focused conference at Michigan Central.

"We call them founders, right, who know they want to solve a big problem," said Rishi Moudgil, director of the fund. "That is what we are looking for and when someone really wants to solve a big problem, that's when we as a community want to activate around them."

Tapping into the secret sauce that the sum of good ideas are greater than when they are separate, 2000 business-minded problem solvers took part in the event.

Moudgil hoped they would tap into the Michigan talent pool that awaited them.

"We have so many entrepreneurs, so much talent in Detroit here and in Michigan broadly that are interested in going out on their own and solving real problems," said Moudgil.

While still very new, the progress observed at the train station has exceeded officials expectations.

"I think Detroit was right. It was the right time in Detroit," said Pluszccynski. "I think the models that we've put in place - this is a membership model, so it's not like you have to lease big spaces. I think those conditions have made it very appealing to startups."

And yet, Pluszccynski sees room for growth - including the 500 Ford employees who have just moved in next door at the train station. There will be opportunities in the future for those same workers to interact with the new lab guests.

