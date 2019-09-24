Retailers Association offering $10,000 reward for conviction of killers of grandfather of 10

article

Edward Nix is celebrating a man who helped to save his life.

"He tried to give me constructive criticism about drinking too much and I appreciate him for that," Nix said. "He saved my life."

That man is 77-year old Lewis Putrus, the owner of Liquor Land, a convenient store on Schoolcraft Road in Detroit.

Lewis was shot and killed last Saturday just after 11 p.m. as he and his employee were closing the store up to go home.

"They were approached by two males armed and there was an effort or an attempt to rob," said Police Chief James Craig.

The frightening moments caught on surveillance video.. As the owner and his employee were approached by the two suspects.

While one served as a lookout, the other stood in the doorway and tried to get money. There were demands for money made to the store employee as well.

The store owner, who was licensed to conceal and carry a weapon, pulled out his own gun to protect himself and his employee. But the one of the suspects fires his gun first. In the photo, it shows a bright light from the revolver as the suspect runs away. That shot killed the 77-year-old grandfather of 10.

"We're certainly asking for the public's help. We believe that the suspects live in neighborhood so we know someone knows so we're asking for your help," said Craig.

The store closed Tuesday as family and friends gathered to pay their final respects to the owner during a memorial service.

The Midwest Independent Retailers Association is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for ending the life of a man who made a difference in the life of so many

"Well he was a nice guy to everybody. He took care of people when they needed him," Nix said. "All around, Louie was a good guy, he didn't deserve it."