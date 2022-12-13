Reward offered for information about Detroit father who disappeared in 2019

article

A man is still missing more than three years after he disappeared in Detroit.

Dionno Denby, who is now 60, was last seen around noon on April 27, 2019, at his home at 19315 Carman.

While speaking to FOX 2 in 2020, the mother of his child said that she was supposed to help him move but could not get ahold of him. That's when it was discovered he was missing.

Denby is a father. He disappeared while his daughter was studying abroad, so she returned to her father gone.

Denby is Black with brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 170-190 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,500 reward for tips. Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1800speakup.org.