Reward offered for information after man stabbed to death at Detroit bus stop

Brandon Leonard was murdered while waiting for a bus in Detroit over the summer.

The 34-year-old was at a bus stop on Gratiot Avenue and 8 Mile Road just before midnight on Aug. 6 when someone stabbed him to death.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Leonard's killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit tips online at 1800SPEAKUP.org.