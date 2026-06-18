Reward offered, suspect sought in Detroit arson case
(FOX 2) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in connection with a case of arson on Detroit's west side.
Video posted by the city showed a man approaching a vacant home with a bag before fleeing as flames poured out of the structure.
What we know:
A case of arson is being investigated by a joint task force between Detroit's fire department and its police department.
Both are looking for information about a house fire on May 12 in the 1800 block of Eason Street on the city's west side.
Video from a neighboring home shows the suspect walking behind the home while carrying a bag, and then running away as the fire started.
What we don't know:
Officials are looking for help identifying the individual involved.
The suspect is described as a man, approximately 40 to 50 years old and between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-3 inches tall. They have short hair and wore able jacket and brown pants.
What you can do:
If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-596-2940. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you may submit tips through Rewards TV: the link to do so is here.
Anyone with information can also call the Arson Unit tip line at 313-628-2900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip by e-mailing arsontips@detroitmi.gov.
The Source: The city of Detroit was cited for this story.