Reward offered, suspect sought in Detroit arson case

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The Brief A joint task force in Detroit is looking for details about an arson case on the city's west side. A man lit a vacant home on fire in the 1800 block of Eason Street. A $1,000 reward is up for grabs for information leading to an arrest.



A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in connection with a case of arson on Detroit's west side.

Video posted by the city showed a man approaching a vacant home with a bag before fleeing as flames poured out of the structure.

What we know:

A case of arson is being investigated by a joint task force between Detroit's fire department and its police department.

Both are looking for information about a house fire on May 12 in the 1800 block of Eason Street on the city's west side.

Video from a neighboring home shows the suspect walking behind the home while carrying a bag, and then running away as the fire started.

What we don't know:

Officials are looking for help identifying the individual involved.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 40 to 50 years old and between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-3 inches tall. They have short hair and wore able jacket and brown pants.

What you can do:

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-596-2940. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you may submit tips through Rewards TV: the link to do so is here.

Anyone with information can also call the Arson Unit tip line at 313-628-2900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip by e-mailing arsontips@detroitmi.gov.