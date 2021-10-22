Reward upped to $25,000 for tips on murder of man who was rehabbing house

Crime Stoppers is upping the ante for solving the murder of a man renovating a home in Detroit last summer. Typically the reward is $2,500 - but for this man’s death – they’re offering $25,000.

Glenn Jackson Jr. was a 29-year-old father who was gunned down while remodeling a house on the city's northwest side.

"You say you loved Glenn and you’d do anything for him - prove it," said family member Christina Goliday.



Investigators say on August 21st, 2021 someone pulled up to the house off Morley Street near West Chicago and Wyoming and opened fire from inside of a white Town and Country minivan leaving Glenn to die.



"We have kids that have to live, their life without their father," she said. "A mother has to live with her second son who has lost his life to gun violence in Detroit."



Glenn’s mother Felicia Jackson held up a garbage bag Friday saying she’s been treated like trash by the people who called Glenn friends, but still hold secrets about the murder.



"You know who you are," Jackson said. "You can’t keep running and hiding."



He was pursuing a career in home remodeling – his loved ones say he was all about food, fashion and family.

"I was there when my cousin was born, I was there when he passed," said Venise Jackson, his cousin.



Crime Stoppers is offering a hefty reward for tips leading to an arrest in this unsolved murder. It is completely anonymous.



"Someone needs to speak up," Goliday said. " Too many people who knows what happened that day."



Call Crime Stoppers – at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

