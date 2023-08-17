Richmond police chief put in jail by judge for misuse of LEIN system

The Richmond police chief was thrown in jail for allegedly misusing the LEIN system to look up private information.

The court said that Chief Thomas Costello intentionally used the state computer network for police officers to get non-public information on someone without probable cause.

"He’ll never get those hours back. That day is gone for him, forever. Regardless of what the court said. Regardless of the fact that it was vacated and he’s home now, he will never get that time back."

FOX 2 spoke by phone with the chief’s attorney Arthur Weiss, who said the judge in the case suddenly went against an agreement they previously set up.

"We had an agreement between the (Macomb County) Prosecutor's Office, the court, and the defense," Weiss said. "We put a plea on the record, a no-contest plea. He’s a chief of police. He’s been a law enforcement officer for his entire adult career.

"To enter into an agreement with a judge and a prosecutor and have the judge pull that agreement out from under him, it’s a travesty. It’s not the way the system is supposed to work."

It’s not exactly clear why the chief ended up spending a few hours in jail despite the deal.

Prosecutors say Chief Costello was charged with and pleaded to a 93-day misdemeanor after allegedly improperly using the Law Enforcement Information Network in June of last year to get private information.

Judge William Hackel reportedly said prosecutors and the Chief did not take the issue seriously and was unhappy the chief did not apologize for his alleged actions.

The judge then took himself off the case.

"We spent the better part of the day trying to get the judge to entertain an emergency motion, to set aside the plea," Weiss said. "Finally around 3, 4 o'clock, we had a hearing. The court granted the motion, vacated the five days and ordered my client immediately released."

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office says a person has the right to withdraw their plea if the judge does not follow the sentencing agreement or tries to add more terms to it..

The case that sparked this controversy is still under investigation.

Richmond Police Chief Thomas Costello



