Ex-Farmington HS basketball coach found guilty in teen sex assaults by jury

By David Komer and FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 13, 2024 12:00pm EDT
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A former Farmington High School basketball coach was found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting two students Monday.

Jeremy Thompkins was found guilty on criminal sexual conduct in the second and fourth degrees of a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy – both students at Farmington HS.

The incidents occurred while Thompkins, 43, was serving as a basketball coach at Farmington High School between August and October 2023.

Thompkins violated both boys at his Detroit home. The incidents came to light in early October 2023 when a student reported being assaulted during study parties that turned sexual.

One victim previously testified that a sexual assault took place during a massage. He said stretching with Thompkins turned to a massage on the coach’s bed, although the student said he never asked for a massage.

Thompkins is a retired Detroit firefighter and bounced around as an assistant coach for at least nine different high schools and community colleges since the 2000s – all in and around Detroit.

A high-level anonymous source who was employed at Cornerstone told FOX 2 that Thompkins was having sleepovers with multiple players at his Detroit home. Thompkins was ultimately fired from Cornerstone for unrelated reasons.

It happened so often, the source says, that higher-ups at the school eventually asked Thompkins to stop seeing players outside of school.

Thompkins has held positions at several local schools, including Redford Union High School.

"I’m sitting there scared. I didn’t know what to do. I'm just sitting there scared, hoping I could make it home," one of the teenagers said during his testimony.