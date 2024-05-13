Ex-Farmington HS basketball coach found guilty in teen sex assaults by jury

article

A former Farmington High School basketball coach was found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting two students Monday.

Jeremy Thompkins was found guilty on criminal sexual conduct in the second and fourth degrees of a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy – both students at Farmington HS.

The incidents occurred while Thompkins, 43, was serving as a basketball coach at Farmington High School between August and October 2023.

Thompkins violated both boys at his Detroit home. The incidents came to light in early October 2023 when a student reported being assaulted during study parties that turned sexual.

One victim previously testified that a sexual assault took place during a massage. He said stretching with Thompkins turned to a massage on the coach’s bed, although the student said he never asked for a massage.

Thompkins is a retired Detroit firefighter and bounced around as an assistant coach for at least nine different high schools and community colleges since the 2000s – all in and around Detroit.

A high-level anonymous source who was employed at Cornerstone told FOX 2 that Thompkins was having sleepovers with multiple players at his Detroit home. Thompkins was ultimately fired from Cornerstone for unrelated reasons.

It happened so often, the source says, that higher-ups at the school eventually asked Thompkins to stop seeing players outside of school.

Thompkins has held positions at several local schools, including Redford Union High School.