It's a critical weekend for Detroit police who are rolling out their new block party initiative in response to concerns from residents who worry the summer nights have gotten too dangerous to enjoy.

FOX 2 got an up-close look at what this strategy looked like on Friday night, riding along with officers as they patrolled the streets.

The first call was to what sounded like a block party on the city's west side on Clements Street.

"There is a balloon released that happened down the mid-block area so. There is a little slowed down of traffic cause there’s cars on both sides. So you can see people interfering it," said Lt. John Stewart.

Stewart didn't need long to know it was contained - after all, he knows the tell-tale signs of a party out of control.

"It’s like when your party is in the street, people are consuming alcohol on the street, that’s definitely going to get police there," he said.

Both crowd size and intoxication are the two biggest things that police look out for. And back at the real-time crime center, officers are keeping a close eye around the city and the noise that may precede something bigger.

"If you got a speaker going where your neighbors' windows are rattling or down at the end of the block, and your middle block, or if you're at the end of the block and they can hear you mid-block, it’s too loud," Stewart said. "You gotta have more respect for your neighbors than that."

And it's the neighbors that often are the first line of defense for police, acting as the keen eyes that can help point officers in the right direction.

"Let’s say your party in the house is contained. You’ve got everybody in your backyard. The music is reasonable," Stewart said. "But you got people out front with the car speakers going, or out front doing burnouts on the corner. I mean that’s something - you’re holding your block hostage, you know?"