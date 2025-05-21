Ride of Silence bike ride planned in Detroit in remembrance of killed cyclists

The Brief A Ride of Silence will be held in Detroit on Wednesday evening. These rides are held worldwide to honor bicyclists who have been wounded or killed, and raise awareness. Cyclists participating in the Detroit ride will meet at the Tech Town parking lot at 6:30 p.m.



Bicyclists will gather Wednesday evening around the world, including in Detroit, for a silent ride in memory of cyclists killed.

The Ride of Silence, which began in 2003, was started to honor bicyclists who have been wounded or killed, and raise awareness. According to the Ride of Silence website, several rides are planned around Michigan, but the Detroit one is the only one in Southeast Michigan.

Detroit Ride of Silence

Detroit Bikes Cycling Group will host a ride through Midtown and Downtown. Riders will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Tech Town parking lot at 6161 Woodward Ave. There will be a brief ceremony at 7 p.m. before the ride begins.

Bicyclists will ride approximately 8 miles at a 10-12 mph pace. No noise, such as talking, music, or bells will be allowed unless there is an emergency.

Biking safety

Michigan bicyclist laws

Ride with traffic and follow the rules of the road.

Use hand signals when turning or stopping.

Obey traffic signals, signs, and roadway markings.

Ride no more than two abreast (side by side).

Have a white light on the front of the bicycle and a red reflector on the back of the bicycle when riding in low light and when it is dark.

Cyclist safety tips

Be visible: wear appropriate high visibility safety gear such as a vest or jacket, and always wear a helmet.

Watch for debris, like branches, trash, and wet leaves that might make you fall or swerve.

Watch for turning traffic.

Michigan driver laws

Give at least 3 feet when passing bicyclists.

Obey traffic signals, signs, and roadway markings.

Yield to bicyclists as you would motorists and do not underestimate their speed. This will help avoid turning in front of a bicyclist, often at an intersection or driveway, traveling on the road or sidewalk.

Obey the posted speed limit.

Driver safety tips

Stay alert and take extra caution at intersections, especially when making turns.

Avoid distractions.

In parking lots, at stop signs, when backing up, or when parking search your surroundings for other vehicles, including bicyclists.

Avoid "dooring" a bicyclist. Never open a car door without first checking for passing traffic. One example of checking for traffic is the "Dutch Reach." This involves the driver of a vehicle opening their door with their right hand instead of their left hand. This naturally puts the driver in a position to check for oncoming traffic both in front of and behind them.