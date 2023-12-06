Ride with Santa on the Detroit People Mover this weekend

Meet Santa while taking a ride on the Detroit People Mover this weekend.

Rides on Friday and Saturday afternoon will include visits with Santa, giveaways, music, coloring, and more.

The big man will be on the train and at Grand Circus Park.

Find more holiday fun here.

People Mover rides are 75 cents per person. Children five and younger are free.

Santa ride schedule:

Friday, Dec. 8th

3 – 4pm at Grand Circus Park Station

4 – 4:30pm on the train

4:30 – 5pm at Grand Circus Park station

5 – 5:30pm on the train

5:30 – 6pm at Grand Circus Park station

6 – 6:30pn on the train

6:30 – 7pm at Grand Circus Park station

Saturday, Dec. 9th

12 noon – 12:30pm on the train

12:30 – 1pm at Grand Circus Park station

1 - 1:30pm on the train

1:30 – 2pm at Grand Circus Park station

2 – 2:30pm on the train

2:30 – 3pm at Grand Circus Park station

3 – 3:30pm on the train

3:30 – 4pm at Grand Circus Park station