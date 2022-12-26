Ring in 2023 with craft mocktails, karaoke at sober New Year's Eve party in Ferndale

Celebrate the new year with craft mocktails and alcohol-free beers at a sober party in Ferndale.

After hosting a sober party the night before Thanksgiving, The Loving Touch is planning a sober New Year's Eve party, this time at WAB.

In addition to the alcohol-free beverage choices, there will be karaoke and free pool. Snacks will also be available earlier in the night.

The party starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 the day of, if available. Get them here or at The Emory.

The WAB is at 2264 Woodward Ave.