River Rouge man sentenced to probation, must undergo behavior therapy for dog fighting

A 52-year-old man from River Rouge has been sentenced to two years of probation for running a dog fighting ring.

Kevin Warren pled guilty to two counts relating to his engagement in dog fighting this week. He was also ordered to pay the Michigan Humane Society $1,580.82 in restitution and will be required to undergo cognitive behavioral therapy.

Warren first came onto authority's radar in 2020 when a complaint was made to the humane society about dog fighting at a residence in River Rouge. On Sept. 2 of that same year, law enforcement searched Warren's home and found three dogs with physical injuries.

A puppy was also seized from the residence - though it was likely too young to be fighting and didn't have any injuries.

A release announcing the sentencing from the Michigan Attorney General said the search also uncovered tools used to treat wounds inflicted during dog fighting, as well as evidence that Warren had previously bred and sold dogs for fighting.

"Dog fighting, like any act of animal cruelty, is not simply a crime against an animal. It is a crime against our community and all who call it home," said President and CEO of the Michigan Humane Society Matthew Pepper. "We are proud of our partnership with the Attorney General’s office towards ensuring that those who prey on victims, people or pet, are held accountable."

The humane society worked in conjunction with the AG's office to investigate Warren.

As part of his sentencing, Warren also isn't allowed to own any dogs during his probation.