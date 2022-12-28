Riverview apartment residents living in hotel after flooding in numerous buildings

Many residents of Riverview Crossings were forced to leave their apartments over the holiday weekend and relocate to a hotel.

"They said, 'We're not going extending no more, you can move back in.' I'm going to move back into this (expletive). I don't think so," Donald Madaris said.

Ten of the 15 buildings had no heat, and many were flooded.

"So, we came back yesterday, and then we checked to see if the water was still on. It wasn't. There's no heat still, and we're about to check it again," Alyssa Rexford said.

Steve Craver, with the Riverview Crossings Ownership Group, said repairs are underway.

"It'll be a few days to a week. It just depends on the extent of the repairs. Bur we have to get into each building to determine that," he said. "The waterlines froze. We had unbearable temperatures here over the past few days."

Carver said ownership will be paying for the hotel where residents are staying.

"We'll take care of whatever you need to to make sure these tenants are taken care of. As a matter fact, the owner of my company just sent us an email reminding us that at the end of the year, the tenants here are really our bosses and those are the people we want to take care of. And that's what we're going to do," he said.