Road rage leads to freeway shooting on I-94 in Detroit

Road rage on I-94 in Detroit led to a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old victim told police she was driving on westbound I-94 near I-75 when she was involved in a road rage incident with another woman around 4:50 p.m. That other woman pulled alongside the victim and shot a handgun at her vehicle. The vehicle was shot, while the victim was not hurt.

Police said the suspect continued driving after the shooting.

"I don’t know how many times we have to say this, but it is not worth getting into an dispute with anyone while driving," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said. "You don’t know what they have in the car or their mental state. Just don’t engage."

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.