Road rage leads to man in ski mask pointing gun at driver on I-75

A man put on a ski mask while driving and pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim was driving north on I-75 near Southfield Road in Wayne County when they were involved in a road rage incident with a driver in a Chevrolet Malibu around 9 a.m. The victim told police that they notice a laser pointing at the rearview mirror of his vehicle while the Malibu was behind him.

The suspect then put on a ski mask and passed the victim. After pulling in front of the victim, police say the suspect hung a pistol out of the window while driving on the freeway near Michigan Avenue.

Information from the victim led police to the suspect, a 32-year-old Taylor man. During his arrest, police found a pistol with a laser light attached. When police searched his vehicle, they said they found one extended 9 mm magazine, one 16 round 9 mm magazine, and body armor.

"This was outstanding work by troopers to get this dangerous suspect and his firearm off the street. I want to remind drivers to not engage with those drivers that appear to show signs of rage. Call 911 and let police deal with these drivers," said Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw.