Road rage leads to shooting of woman in parking lot of Ypsilanti Meijer

A 46-year-old Ann Arbor woman was found shot in the parking lot of a Meijer.

The investigation is still in the early stages, but police said it appears to be an incident of road rage that resulted in an argument between two women – ending with one shooting the other.

The shooting took place Friday, just after 11 a.m., in the parking lot of the Ypsilanti Meijer on Carpenter Road.

Officers from the Pittsfield Police Department responded to the scene and found the victim bleeding with injuries to her arm, according to a police release. She was transported to Trinity Health Ann Arbor, where she is in stable condition.

The suspect, a 28-year-old female resident of Ypsilanti Township, is in custody after being located nearby.

Michigan State Police, Ann Arbor police, Ypsilanti police, Milan police, and officers from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office also arrived at the scene to help maintain the site and locate the suspect.

Ken Thrall, a Ypsilanti resident, was on his way to Meijer when he stumbled upon the crime scene investigation.

"When I pulled into the parking lot here, there had to be a half dozen police cars," Thrall said. "They had everything taped off."

The suspect is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail, pending review of charges.

"This area is generally peaceful – I shouldn’t say generally– it is always rather peaceful," Thrall said. "So it was rather surprising."

Anyone with details on the shooting is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department.