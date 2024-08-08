Roadkill Nights, Blake's Sunflower Festival, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

It's going to be a beautiful weekend to spend outside. Here's what's going on:

Royal Oak Art Walk

Friday, Aug. 9 from 5-9 p.m.

Downtown Royal Oak

Stroll downtown Royal Oak and check out art from both local and regional artists.

This is a free, self-guided tour. Live demonstrations and light refreshments will be offered, too.

Hot Ghoul Summer Dark Arts Market

Friday, Aug. 9 from 5-9 p.m.

Ypsilanti Freight House

Find spooky and creepy art and other handmade goods at this free event.

Learn more here.

Roadkill Nights

Saturday, Aug. 10

M-1 Concourse in Pontiac

Catch the racing up close this weekend.

This event includes racing and other exhibitions on the drag strip, food trucks, family fun, and more.

Tickets start at $25. Get tickets here.

Blake's Sunflower Festival

Friday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 11

Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada

Stroll the sunflower fields and browse vendors during this flower-themed fest. There will also be live entertainment, DIY workshops, and a kid's area.

Tickets start at $12. Get tickets here.

Can't make it this weekend? It will be held next weekend, too.

Canterbury Dog Weekend

Saturday, Aug. 11 and Sunday, Aug. 12

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Dog-themed vendors, dog entertainment, and more will take over Canterbury Village this weekend. Plus, you can bring your pet! And if you don't have one, you can adopt at the event.

Tickets are $4 cash or $5 with card. Kids 12 and younger are free.

Learn more here.

Hazel Park Pride

Saturday, Aug. 11 from noon to 7 p.m.

Green Acres Park

Pride Month has passed, but the events haven't stopped. Check out Hazel Park Pride for free drag queen bingo, live entertainment, vendors, and more.

Learn more here.