Expand / Collapse search

Rob Wolchek teaches high school students another 'Scam School' lesson

By
Published  April 25, 2024 11:04pm EDT
Hall of Shame
FOX 2 Detroit

Lutheran High North students get lesson on fraud from Rob Wolchek

In "Scam School," FOX 2's Rob Wolchek speaks with students about bad business practices. After all, he has years of experience chasing down bad guys with his Hall of Shame stories.

MACOMB, Mich. (FOX 2) - Class is in session. The subject? Deception, fraud and trickery.

In "Scam School," FOX 2's Rob Wolchek speaks with students about bad business practices. After all, he has years of experience chasing down bad guys with his Hall of Shame stories. 

Wolchek has been returning to Lutheran High North in Macomb once a year, since 2006, to teach business students how to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

Watch the video above for the full story.