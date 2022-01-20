Rochester City Council approves 25 cent hourly parking rate increase

Parking rates in Rochester are increasing by 25 cents next month.

Beginning Feb. 1, hourly rates will be $1.25. The rate for monthly parking passes, which is $20, won't change.

It's the first time parking rates have been raised since 2014. City council approved the rate increase Wednesday, citing several factors.

According to the city, 2G meters need to be updated to 4G technology. Additionally, extra money will help maintain parking lots and fund other general repairs. The city also noted that it has received complaints about the condition of meters.