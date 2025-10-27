Rochester Hills doctor accused of dozens of sex crimes named in three more complaints

The Brief The Rochester Hills doctor accused of dozens of sex crimes has been named in three new complaints. Oumair Aejaz already pleaded guilty to 31 other counts as part of a wide-ranging probe involving secretly filming and abusing people. He's also accused of assaulting patients while working at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



New complaints are coming in against a Rochester Hills doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients while he worked at a hospital in Macomb County.

The case against Dr. Oumair Aejaz already includes allegations of secretly recording patients as well as inappropriately touching them without their consent.

On Monday, attorneys made public three new complaints against Aejaz.

Attorneys announced three new complaints against Aejaz that are separate from a class action suit originally filed in 2024 against the Henry Ford Hospital doctor.

Aejaz worked at the Macomb-based facility as an internal medicine specialist when he allegedly placed hidden cameras in rooms and medical facilities while working at the hospital.

In the latest complaints, lawyers with the Fieger law firm said their new clients felt their rights and injuries were not being fairly represented, leading to each filing individually.

"We had people that were strong enough and confident to call us. We were here to listen to their stories and pursue something on their behalf. But what happened as part of this class action is that there are other victims that are part of the class, but they have been muted. They are just a number," said Matthew Piccirilli. "They're part of something that is just pushed through the legal machine and not being heard for what happened to them."

Another attorney said the size of the case is so large that police are still investigating claims against Aejaz and that not all information could immediately be released.

"And so all of these people being put into the class without actual knowledge of the specifics of frankly what happened to them and situations where they may have been incapacitated or under a cycle and again vulnerable, they just have no clue," said Paul Huebner.

In the case of one victim, which FOX 2 is not naming, Aejaz placed cameras and recording devices around Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

The complaint notes Aejaz recorded and possessed inappropriate and offensive photos and videos of the defendant, "performed inappropriate, offensive and/or sexual acts" on the defendant, and had her privacy violated.

The complaint also alleges Henry Ford Hospital did not take reasonable steps to protect its patients from invasions of privacy and sexual predation.

Henry Ford Health declined to comment on the pending litigation, but did release a statement:

"We are deeply committed to ensuring and supporting the safety of our patients and team members, and we prioritize their safety in everything we do. However, we do not comment on pending litigation."

The Rochester Hills doctor has already accepted a plea deal, pleading no contest to 31 counts brought against him by the Oakland County Prosecutors Office.

He was ordered to stand trial earlier this year before accepting the offer.