Rochester Hills man charged for allegedly luring 15-year-old to meet for sex

Already on probation for sex crimes, a Rochester Hills man has been arrested again, this time charged with luring a 15-year-old girl to meet up for sex.

In July, investigators say Harrison reached out to the 15-year-old girl on Instagram. They didn't know each other.

He allegedly convinced her to meet up multiple times for sex, knowing she was underage. He reportedly wasn't clear about his age either. She told a family member, who reported it to Northville Township Police. Now, he's facing five counts of criminal sexual conduct and charges of accosting a child.

"That's our main concern and why we want to go to the public with this information. With these cases, quite often there are multiple victims, and if there's anybody out there who's had contact with him or is a potential victim, we want them to reach out and contact us," said Lt. Patrick Reinke.

Court records show the 22-year-old has been charged before with criminal sexual conduct for coercing someone into sexual activity.

Northville Township Police have some advice for parents.

"First and foremost, we encourage parents and guardians to talk to their children about healthy relationships and safe behavior on social media and online. Be aware of their behavior, and if you notice any changes or anything dramatic going on, pay attention, ask questions, and see what the issue is," said Reinke.

He's currently on probation for those crimes outside of East Lansing.